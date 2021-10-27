Truist Securities Raises CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $110.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.19.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $9.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.33. 79,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,966. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 153.71, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

