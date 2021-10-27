Trust Co of Kansas Has $11.77 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trust Co of Kansas raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.7% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $595,998,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $170.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,956.75. The company had a trading volume of 210,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,799.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,554.37. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,508.48 and a one year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,077.44.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

