Trust Co of Kansas Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Trust Co of Kansas cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.40. 112,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,271. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $144.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.42.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

