Trust Co of Kansas Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trust Co of Kansas lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 4.8% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 846,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,810,000 after purchasing an additional 43,519 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 391,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,473,000 after buying an additional 110,532 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 285,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,276,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $207.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $85.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

