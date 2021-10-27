Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $61.75

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.75 and traded as high as $74.30. Truxton shares last traded at $74.30, with a volume of 274 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $213.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Truxton Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.