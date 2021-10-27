TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.38 million.TTM Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.340 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of TTMI traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,329. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 75.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.30. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TTM Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 289,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of TTM Technologies worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

