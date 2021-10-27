Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BAX. Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

BAX stock opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average of $81.29.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

