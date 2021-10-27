Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Shares Sold by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 92.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686,765 shares during the quarter. Ibex Investors LLC owned about 0.35% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 21,069.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 24.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 47,074 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 52.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 44,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

TUFN stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.58. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

