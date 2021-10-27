Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the September 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBXXF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. 52,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,347. Turmalina Metals has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.

Get Turmalina Metals alerts:

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.