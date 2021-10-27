Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.940-$7.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.
Shares of TYL stock traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $525.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,210. The company has a 50 day moving average of $474.66 and a 200 day moving average of $453.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 141.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $535.33.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
