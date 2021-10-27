Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.940-$7.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

Shares of TYL stock traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $525.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,210. The company has a 50 day moving average of $474.66 and a 200 day moving average of $453.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 141.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $535.33.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $522.46.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

