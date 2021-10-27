Typhoon Network Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $802,241.36 and $11,718.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0887 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00070347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00071328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00096617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,240.94 or 1.00410008 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.49 or 0.06734844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,046,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars.

