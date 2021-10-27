Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $34,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.04. 433,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,841,275. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.91 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

