UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $18.05. 124,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,909. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,174,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,725,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 132,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 84,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in UBS Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,956,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,732,000 after acquiring an additional 553,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

