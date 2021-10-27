Ultiledger (ULT) Achieves Market Cap of $37.12 Million

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Ultiledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $37.12 million and approximately $177,697.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00049948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.26 or 0.00210620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00097289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

