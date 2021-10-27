Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.120-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $590 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $544.76 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $42.84. The company had a trading volume of 391,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,500. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.85. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UCTT. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $33,362.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,341.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,497 shares of company stock worth $215,504. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ultra Clean stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 110.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 124,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Ultra Clean worth $12,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

