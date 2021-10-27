Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $590-630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $543.42 million.Ultra Clean also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.290 EPS.

UCTT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.84. 391,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,500. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,497 shares of company stock worth $215,504 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ultra Clean stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 110.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Ultra Clean worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.