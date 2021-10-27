UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.98

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.98 and last traded at $104.55, with a volume of 190989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.73.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average is $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $877,738 over the last ninety days. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

