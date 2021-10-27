Unifty (NIF) Market Capitalization Achieves $29.52 Million

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Unifty has a market capitalization of $29.52 million and approximately $486,222.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for $25.06 or 0.00042556 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Unifty has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00069700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00069935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00093219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,900.46 or 1.00020936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.35 or 0.06750685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

