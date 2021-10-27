United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 3.3% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

UPS traded down $5.49 on Wednesday, reaching $212.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,400. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $185.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

