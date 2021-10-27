United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Issues Earnings Results

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

URI traded down $9.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.55. The company had a trading volume of 716,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,699. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.28. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $167.25 and a 12-month high of $370.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.27.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.