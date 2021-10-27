Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Lowered to $132.00 at SVB Leerink

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $140.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.60.

UHS traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $126.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,972. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.62 and a 200-day moving average of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,985,000 after buying an additional 770,198 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 85.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,618,000 after purchasing an additional 534,988 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 240.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 697,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,104,000 after acquiring an additional 492,524 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,725,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 154.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,376,000 after acquiring an additional 306,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

