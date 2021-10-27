Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -($0.03-0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $130-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.31 million.Upwork also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.070 EPS.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,988. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.60 and a beta of 1.91.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.36.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $53,531.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 701,593 shares in the company, valued at $28,603,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,785 shares of company stock worth $3,042,686. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

