Uquid Coin Trading 1% Higher This Week (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.10 or 0.00032381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $191.05 million and $6.36 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00049948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.26 or 0.00210620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00097289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

