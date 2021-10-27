Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.42.
URBN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.
NASDAQ:URBN opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $42.10.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
