Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.42.

URBN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

