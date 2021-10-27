Urus (URUS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $222,855.00

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One Urus coin can now be purchased for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00049667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.77 or 0.00209106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00098904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

