USDJ (USDJ) Achieves Market Cap of $14.82 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.82 million and $1.28 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00070347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00071328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00096617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,240.94 or 1.00410008 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.49 or 0.06734844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002586 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

