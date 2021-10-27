ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.44

Shares of ValiRx plc (LON:VAL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.44 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 55.93 ($0.73). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 6,214,983 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 16.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.11. The company has a market capitalization of £35.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91.

ValiRx Company Profile (LON:VAL)

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and associated biomarkers for cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, an anti-cancer therapeutic that is in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other indications of hormone induced unregulated growth, including endometriosis; VAL301, a reformulation of VAL201, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of generic drug Risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

