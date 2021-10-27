Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,954 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OUNZ. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 61,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $19.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52.

