Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,620,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 599.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 38,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $84.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

