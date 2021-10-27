Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 113,408 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,677,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.66% of HNI worth $205,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HNI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HNI by 71.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 224,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in HNI by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 494,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HNI by 209.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 96,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HNI during the 1st quarter worth $3,775,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HNI by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI stock opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.77.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.14 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HNI Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.