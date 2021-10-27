Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 8,801 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.18% of Lindsay worth $201,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNN. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lindsay by 43.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after acquiring an additional 88,992 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter valued at $5,697,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lindsay by 23.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 251,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,914,000 after acquiring an additional 47,190 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter valued at $7,824,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Lindsay by 7.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 533,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after acquiring an additional 37,761 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $141.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.41. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $179.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

