Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,988,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 69,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.89% of Granite Construction worth $207,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Granite Construction by 4,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Granite Construction stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $964.17 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

