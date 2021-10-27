Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,007,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 74,264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.46% of Methode Electronics worth $197,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MEI. FMR LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,046 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $12,985,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 245,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 120,697 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $4,699,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Methode Electronics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 623,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,662,000 after purchasing an additional 90,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.94.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

