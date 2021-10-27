Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 156,878 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,050,186 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.98% of Great Western Bancorp worth $198,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $63,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

