Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 44,135 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.52% of SelectQuote worth $205,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLQT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,854,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,944 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 61.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,554,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 18.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,152,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,234,000 after buying an additional 808,330 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 84.2% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,722,000 after buying an additional 1,250,355 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLQT opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker acquired 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,266,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715 over the last three months. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

