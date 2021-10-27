Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 90,575 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.08% of Compass Minerals International worth $203,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,193,000 after purchasing an additional 438,253 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 54.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after purchasing an additional 199,418 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 65.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 47.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 224,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 72,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.39.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMP. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

