Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,789,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 145,707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.06% of Dycom Industries worth $207,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 153.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $610,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Dycom Industries by 11.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $83.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

