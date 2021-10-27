Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.16% of McGrath RentCorp worth $200,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 95.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGRC opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

