Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.74% of Safehold worth $198,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. FMR LLC raised its position in Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Safehold by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 23,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 53.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

SAFE opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 657,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 806,494 shares of company stock worth $60,973,353 and have sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

