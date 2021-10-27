Vanguard Group Inc. Has $195.69 Million Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.18% of Goosehead Insurance worth $195,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $1,067,594.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,468 shares of company stock worth $22,984,437. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 428.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $181.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.47.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

