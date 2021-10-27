Vanguard Group Inc. Has $199.95 Million Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,524,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.14% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $199,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $140.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.54. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $84.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.