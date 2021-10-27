Vanguard Group Inc. Has $203.66 Million Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 299,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.42% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $203,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,562,000 after buying an additional 62,887 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

