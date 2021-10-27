Vanguard Group Inc. Has $206.05 Million Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,221,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.16% of Otter Tail worth $206,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 48.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 128.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 12.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

