Vanguard Group Inc. Has $206.08 Million Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,248,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.51% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $206,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE ALEX opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

