Vanguard Group Inc. Has $208.88 Million Stock Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,147,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Lufax worth $208,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,511,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Lufax by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,572,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after buying an additional 659,107 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

LU opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LU shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.12.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

