Vanguard Group Inc. Has $210.38 Million Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.20% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $210,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Shares of PTEN opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

