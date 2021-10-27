Vanguard Group Inc. Has $210.74 Million Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,034,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,093,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.65% of Genworth Financial worth $210,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 38.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 260,808 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 84.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 439,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 201,573 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 45.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 356,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 111,752 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 52.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,684,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after buying an additional 1,608,003 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,960,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

