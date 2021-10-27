Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.91% of Lightspeed POS worth $205,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at about $10,391,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 11.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 456,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after purchasing an additional 45,966 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 632.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 270,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 233,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $95.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion and a PE ratio of -72.62. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.87.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

