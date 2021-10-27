Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 467,143 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.66% of Central Garden & Pet worth $205,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,548 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of CENTA opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

