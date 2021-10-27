Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 558,934 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.41% of Callon Petroleum worth $197,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 141,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $946,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $671,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPE opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.48. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $61.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

